Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK and France ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if peace deal agreed
For first time, Steve Witkoff says US president Donald Trump strongly stands behind security protocols
The UK and France have signed a declaration to send forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, Sir Keir Starmer has announced – and for the first time the United States backed the pledge.
The prime minister said the UK and France would “create military hubs in Ukraine” in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia.
The signing of the declaration followed hours of talks involving the Coalition of the Willing, comprising Ukraine’s allies, at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.
US negotiator Steve Witkoff said President Donald Trump strongly stood behind the security protocols.
“Those security protocols are meant to a) deter any further attacks in Ukraine, and b) if there are any attacks, they're meant to defend. And they will do both,” Mr Witkoff said.
US and Ukrainian officials discussed ideas over the issue of territory during the talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Britain signs historic deal to deploy troops inside Ukraine – with Trump’s blessing
Britain and France have signed a historic agreement committing to boots on the ground in Ukraine as soon as any ceasefire with Russia comes into place.
The document, signed at a summit in Paris by French president Emmanuel Macron, UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, was hailed as “a significant step forward” in bringing about the coalition of the willing to guarantee peace in the war-torn country.
It was made possible by the US presence at the summit, with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner confirming that the president “strongly, strongly, strongly” supports the security guarantees and would provide the backup to make it work.
Starmer says 'hardest yards still ahead' after successful Paris talks
Prime minister Keir Starmer said the meeting of European leaders in Paris made "excellent progress" but cautioned that "the hardest yards are still ahead," noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.
Starmer added that there can only be peace if Russia compromises, and added: "Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace."
In the event of a ceasefire, Starmer said the UK and France "will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defensive needs”.
Key promises by coalition nations
According to the Elysee, the Paris declaration by the Coalition of the Willing agreed:
- To participate in a US-led "ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism"
- Ongoing efforts to arm Ukraine’s military, and to provide it with tactical support
- The pledge of French and British boots on the ground once the war is over
- "Binding commitments" to support Ukraine if there are armed attacks by Russia in future
- And a long-term commitment to deepen defence ties with Kyiv
Talks around security protocols 'largely finished', says Witkoff
Proposals for post-war security protocols for Ukraine are "largely" finalised, US president Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said following the discussions with European countries.
“We look forward to more progress as a result of everything that's occurred today,” he said.
“We think we're largely finished with security protocols, which are important so that the people of Ukraine know that when this ends, it ends for ever.
“We also think critically that we are very, very close to finishing up as robust a prosperity agreement as any country has ever seen coming out of conflicts like this.”
Ukraine unites Europe and US – Zelensky
Ukraine has united Europe and America, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the allies announced the security guarantee.
“Euro-Atlantic unity has proven its effectiveness and must be preserved for our shared interests and security. And together, we can achieve even more – Ukraine unites Europe and America,” he wrote on social media.
Germany could send troops to neighbouring countries
Germany could deploy troops in countries neighbouring Ukraine, chancellor Friedrich Merz has suggested.
"Every partner in the coalition must, under its own domestic procedures, decide in due course what contribution it will make... Germany will continue to contribute politically, financially, and militarily," he said after the security guarantees deal was announced.
"On the type and scope of a German contribution, the government and the German Bundestag must and will decide once the conditions (of the ceasefire) are clarified.
“That could include, for example, after a ceasefire, deploying forces for Ukraine on neighbouring Nato territory.
"We basically rule nothing out.”
Analysis: Managing Trump comes before international law for Starmer
Why managing Trump is more important than defending international law for Starmer
