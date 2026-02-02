Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Russia claims control over village amid intense fighting

'Evil must stop’: Zelenskyy mourns latest Russian attack on miners as he confirms next diplomatic talks in UAE
  • Moscow has claimed its forces have taken control over the settlement of Prydorozhnie in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to state-run news agency RIA – The Independent could not independently verify the claim.
  • German authorities have arrested five people suspected of circumventing European Union sanctions by exporting goods to at least 24 listed Russian defence companies, the federal prosecutor's office said.
  • Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister, has claimed that Russian forces “100 per cent saw and recognised the target as civilian” in a drone attack on a bus which killed at least 12 miners in Dnipro.
  • Ukraine's electricity imports jump by 40 per cent in January 2026 versus December 2025 to a record 894 gigawatt hours amid constant Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, analyst ExPro said on Monday.
  • The UK has expelled a Russian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow last month expelled a British diplomat, accusing them of being an undeclared spy.
