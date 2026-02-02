Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine ahead of new peace talks
- The Kremlin has confirmed that the second round of Ukraine-Russia-US talks, aimed at discussing a US-drafted plan to end the war, is scheduled for Wednesday.
- The talks were initially planned for Sunday but were delayed, with no reason provided by either side for the postponement.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed Ukraine's interest in achieving a "real and dignified end to the war" through these discussions.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that while some differences between Moscow and Kyiv have been narrowed, significant progress on more complex issues is still lacking.
- The confirmation of the talks followed an overnight air attack on Ukraine involving 171 drones and one ballistic missile, with Ukrainian air defence forces destroying or jamming 157 of the drones.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks