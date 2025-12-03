Trump ‘only person in the world able to break the deadlock’ over Ukraine war, Nato chief says
- Russia's President Vladimir Putin threatened war with Europe, stating Russia is "ready right now" if Europe initiates conflict.
- Nato and the UK swiftly condemned Putin's remarks, with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte affirming the alliance's readiness to protect its people and territory.
- Hopes for a US-brokered peace deal in Ukraine faded after talks between a US delegation, including Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and Russian officials reportedly failed to reach an agreement.
- Despite the stalled talks, Mr Rutte suggested that Donald Trump is the "only person in the whole world able to break the deadlock" over the Ukraine war.
- Following the unsuccessful talks, Russia launched extensive drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, targeting infrastructure and killing at least eight people, while the UK pledged additional aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure.