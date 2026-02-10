Ukrainian troops desperately battle to save key city as Russian forces move in
- Russian forces are attempting to capture the strategic city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv's military.
- The offensive is part of a months-long campaign by Vladimir Putin’s troops to seize the railway hub and the entire Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian military reports that its forces still hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 60,000.
- Ukrainian troops are also actively defending the smaller, nearby city of Myrnohrad.
- The push to capture Pokrovsk comes as Russian negotiators are reportedly stalling peace talks.
