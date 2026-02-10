Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukrainian troops desperately battle to save key city as Russian forces move in

Child among four killed in Russian drone and missile strikes
  • Russian forces are attempting to capture the strategic city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv's military.
  • The offensive is part of a months-long campaign by Vladimir Putin’s troops to seize the railway hub and the entire Donetsk region.
  • Ukrainian military reports that its forces still hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 60,000.
  • Ukrainian troops are also actively defending the smaller, nearby city of Myrnohrad.
  • The push to capture Pokrovsk comes as Russian negotiators are reportedly stalling peace talks.
