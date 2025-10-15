Poland warns Europe of ‘deep’ Russian threat
- Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has warned of Russia's capability to strike “deep into Europe” and urged leaders to build a drone wall on the continent's eastern flank.
- Sikorski called for Western nations to commit to supporting Ukraine for at least three more years and expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would provide Tomahawk missiles.
- Trump has suggested he might make long-range Tomahawk missiles available to Ukraine, which would enable strikes up to 1,000 miles into Russia.
- The plea comes amid reports of a 43 per cent fall in military aid to Ukraine since early 2025, with NATO defence ministers meeting to discuss further support.
- NATO chief Mark Rutte confirmed efforts to establish a drone wall, and the UK extended its air patrols over Poland while increasing drone production for Ukraine.