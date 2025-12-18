Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tensions rise on Russia border as guards ‘illegally cross into Estonia’

Zelensky says Russia is preparing for 'year of war'
  • Estonia has accused three Russian border guards of illegally crossing into its territory on a hovercraft via the Narva River on Wednesday morning.
  • The Estonian foreign ministry plans to summon the Russian Chargé d’Affaires following the alleged intrusion into NATO territory.
  • Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro expressed concerns about the declining quality and staffing issues within Russia's border guard personnel.
  • The Russian border guards returned to their territory shortly after the incident, preventing Estonian authorities from apprehending them.
  • This event follows a series of alleged Russian provocations, including previous airspace violations in Estonia and other NATO countries, amidst growing warnings of potential Russian aggression in Europe.
