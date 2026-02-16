Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge fires at Russian port as Ukraine launches new drone strike

Sumy emergency services tackle fires as Russia hits residential building
  • Ukrainian drone strikes caused extensive fires at a Russian Black Sea port, resulting in two injuries and significant damage to infrastructure.
  • The affected port, located in Volna village, is a key hub for Russian oil products, grain, coal, and other commodities.
  • Over 100 emergency personnel were deployed to tackle the blazes, which damaged an oil storage tank, a warehouse, and several terminals.
  • These attacks occurred just before US-brokered talks in Geneva, set to take place ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion.
  • Separately, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper accused Russia of a 'barbaric Kremlin plot' to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a claim denied by the Russian embassy in London.
