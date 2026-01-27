Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian attack causes widespread power outage in Ukrainian city

Emergency workers extinguish Kharkiv fires after Russian strike
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that territorial issues remain of fundamental importance to Russia in peace talks with the U.S. and Ukraine.
  • Peskov positively assessed what he called “constructive talks” on Ukraine and confirmed that the three-way discussions would continue.
  • Russian drone and missile strikes on Kharkiv have knocked out power to 80 percent of the city and its surrounding region.
  • Apartment buildings, a school,and a kindergarten were struck, with at least two people reported injured in the attacks.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed an “energy site” was targeted, as night-time temperatures in the city dropped to -14 degrees Celsius.
