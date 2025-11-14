Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Royal Mail plans improve delivery problems as delays grow

We need a postal service that's going to survive - Ofcom
  • Royal Mail disclosed that only 73.4 per cent of first-class letters were delivered on time between 20 June and 28 September, with second-class mail reaching 90.4 per cent within three working days.
  • This performance represents a decline from previous annual results and follows a £21 million fine from regulator Ofcom for missing its 2024-25 delivery targets.
  • The company is taking action to improve service reliability, which includes hiring more staff and providing additional support to its delivery offices.
  • Royal Mail is preparing to introduce significant changes to its delivery model, including scrapping second-class deliveries on Saturdays and switching to an every-other-weekday service, with pilots underway.
  • Chief Operating Officer Jamie Stephenson affirmed the company's commitment to reliable deliveries and announced the hiring of approximately 20,000 extra workers for the upcoming festive season.
