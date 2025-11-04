Travel chaos as bomb threat halts all flights at major US hub
- All flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were halted Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat against a United Airlines plane.
- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop as authorities investigated the reported security issue.
- Passengers were removed from the United flight, which had arrived from Houston, and the aircraft was moved away from the terminal for inspection.
- Over 190 flights at the airport experienced delays as a result of the incident.
- Travelers were already enduring delays because of the federal government shutdown and air traffic controller shortages.