Travel chaos as bomb threat halts all flights at major US hub

The Thomas Jefferson Memorial is seen in the foreground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC
The Thomas Jefferson Memorial is seen in the foreground at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on October 28, 2025 in Washington, DC (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • All flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were halted Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat against a United Airlines plane.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop as authorities investigated the reported security issue.
  • Passengers were removed from the United flight, which had arrived from Houston, and the aircraft was moved away from the terminal for inspection.
  • Over 190 flights at the airport experienced delays as a result of the incident.
  • Travelers were already enduring delays because of the federal government shutdown and air traffic controller shortages.
