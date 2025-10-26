Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation underway after death at Pantheon in Rome

(Getty/iStock)
  • A 69-year-old Japanese tourist died after falling from the perimeter wall of the Pantheon in Rome.
  • The incident occurred on Friday when the man reportedly fell approximately seven metres into a passageway.
  • CCTV footage showed the tourist sitting on a parapet alone before losing his balance and falling.
  • Emergency services were alerted by a passing priest and found the man dead after forcing open a gate.
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of death at the popular Roman landmark.
