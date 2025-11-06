Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robert Jenrick told off by Kate Garraway for swearing on live TV

  • Kate Garraway reprimanded Robert Jenrick for swearing live on Good Morning Britain during a discussion.
  • Jenrick used the expletive 'total bullshit' while criticising David Lammy regarding the mistaken release of an individual from HMP Wandsworth.
  • The incident stemmed from questions about why Lammy, the justice secretary, did not immediately address the release during Prime Minister's Questions.
  • Garraway suggested Lammy might have waited for confirmation before speaking, which prompted Jenrick's outburst.
  • She interjected to stop him swearing and later apologised on his behalf, urging him not to use profanity on air again.
