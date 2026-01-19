Why Robert Jenrick’s first Reform UK constituency speech didn’t go according to plan
- Robert Jenrick was heckled during his first Reform UK constituency speech in Newark, Nottinghamshire.
- The incident occurred on Monday, 19 January, as he addressed constituents following his defection.
- Jenrick had recently switched from the Conservative Party to Reform UK.
- He was sacked by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday, 15 January, just hours before announcing his move.
- An audience member angrily shouted at the MP and was subsequently ejected from the event.