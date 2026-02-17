Rhode Island shooter killed son and ex-wife in hockey rink rampage, family says
- The gunman who opened fire at a hockey rink in Rhode Island killed their son and ex-wife, police have confirmed.
- The shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, also seriously wounded their ex-wife’s parents and a family friend in the rampage during a high school hockey game on Monday.
- Someone at the hockey match, referred to by police as a Good Samaritan, stopped the rampage. The two victims who died were identified as Rhonda Dorgan and her adult son Aidan Dorgan.
- Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name “Roberta,” had undergone gender reassignment surgery in the years before the attack, and struggled with a divorce and family issues.
- Police said the shooting stemmed from a family dispute but haven’t identified an official motive.
