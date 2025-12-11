Iconic Dutch museum to open new branch
- The renowned Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has announced plans to open a new branch in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven.
- This expansion aims to significantly broaden public access to its vast collection of art and historical artefacts, particularly in the south of the Netherlands.
- The new museum will be made possible through crucial support from the Eindhoven municipality and ASML, a Dutch semiconductor chip manufacturer.
- Scheduled to open in six to eight years, the facility will cover over 3,500 square metres in parkland near Eindhoven's central railway station.
- The initiative reflects the Rijksmuseum's goal to make its collection, including Dutch Golden Age masterpieces, more visible and accessible to a wider audience.