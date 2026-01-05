Man, 93, arrested after allegedly shooting wife dead in their car
- Richard Hocking, a 93-year-old man, was arrested in Fremont, California, after allegedly shooting his 86-year-old wife in their car on 3 January.
- Hocking reportedly called the police himself following the incident, which was the city's first homicide of 2026.
- Officers found Hocking by his vehicle and discovered his wife's body inside, along with a recovered firearm.
- He was taken into custody and provided a statement to police detailing his motive, though these details have not been publicly shared.
- Hocking has been booked for homicide with a gun-related enhancement, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case.