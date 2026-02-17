Suspected identified after gunman kills two in shooting at hockey rink
- A mass shooting occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during a high school hockey game on Monday afternoon.
- The incident resulted in at least two fatalities and three others critically injured, with the suspected gunman also dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Police identified the suspected shooter as Robert Dorgan, also known as Roberta Esposito, born in 1969, stating the event appeared to be a targeted family dispute.
- A 'good Samaritan' intervened, which authorities believe led to a swift end to the tragic event, and firearms were recovered at the scene.
- All students from the hockey teams involved have been accounted for and are safe, with local and federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, responding to the incident.
