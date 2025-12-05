RFK Jr’s advisory committee puzzled over crucial vote on immunizations
- A vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on hepatitis B immunization guidance was postponed due to member confusion over altered proposal language.
- Appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ACIP members were puzzled by the proposal, which changed several times before the scheduled Thursday vote.
- Dr. Robert Malone, ACIP vice chair, introduced a proposal conflicting with current CDC guidance, suggesting an end to the vaccine for children whose mothers tested negative for the virus.
- This marks the second delay for the vote, which was initially rescheduled from September due to a lack of sufficient evidence for an “evidence-based recommendation.”
- Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, replaced all previous ACIP members earlier this year with new appointees, some of whom have expressed criticism of immunizations.