Former Reform councillors join Rupert Lowe’s new political party Restore
- Seven former Reform UK councillors have joined Rupert Lowe’s new political party, Restore Britain, and will form a new group at Kent County Council.
- Six of the councillors had previously been expelled from Reform UK, prompting a Reform UK source to criticise Restore Britain's recruitment standards.
- Rupert Lowe, a former Reform UK MP, announced the defections on X, stating that more councillors are expected to join his new party.
- Restore Britain was established by Lowe as a "political movement" after his departure from Reform UK, aiming to act as an umbrella party for local political groups.
- The party recently published its deportation policy, detailing plans to remove "millions of illegal migrants", and Lowe has stated there will be no national whip for its councillors on local issues.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks