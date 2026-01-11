Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pothole traffic light system rates how your council repairs roads

The government has committed nearly £1.6 billion for local road maintenance in the 2025/26 financial year
The government has committed nearly £1.6 billion for local road maintenance in the 2025/26 financial year (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
  • The Department for Transport (DfT) has introduced a new traffic light rating system to evaluate how 154 local highway authorities in England are managing potholes.
  • Councils are assigned red, amber, or green ratings based on the condition of local roads and their efficiency in utilising government road maintenance funding.
  • Areas such as Cumberland, Bolton, Leicestershire, Suffolk, and Kensington and Chelsea received a red rating, signifying significant concerns, and will be provided with dedicated support.
  • The government has committed nearly £1.6 billion for local road maintenance in the 2025/26 financial year, with a total of £7.3 billion allocated for the four years up to 2029/30.
  • The system aims to enhance road conditions, reduce repair costs for motorists, and increase transparency, despite councils noting a £17 billion backlog in road repairs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in