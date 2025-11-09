Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate appears on balcony for Remembrance Sunday service

Kate watches on from balcony as King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service
  • The Princess of Wales observed the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, 9 November 2025.
  • King Charles led the nation in a two-minute silence during the solemn ceremony.
  • Princess Kate watched the proceedings from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office alongside Queen Camilla, appearing visibly moved.
  • Following the silence, King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Edward laid wreaths at the monument.
  • Politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch, also joined the royals in laying wreaths to commemorate those who lost their lives in service.
