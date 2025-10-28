Truck carrying monkeys posing ‘health threats’ overturns on Mississippi highway
- A truck transporting Rehsus monkeys overturned on Interstate 59 in Mississippi on Tuesday.
- The vehicle was carrying 21 monkeys, with six initially escaping after the crash.
- Authorities initially warned the monkeys were aggressive and posed potential health threats, including hepatitis C, herpes and Covid-19.
- Tulane University, from where the monkeys originated, clarified that the primates belong to another entity and are not infectious.
- All but one of the escaped monkeys have been “destroyed,” with Tulane sending a team to collect the remaining caged animals.