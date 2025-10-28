Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Truck carrying monkeys posing ‘health threats’ overturns on Mississippi highway

  • A truck transporting Rehsus monkeys overturned on Interstate 59 in Mississippi on Tuesday.
  • The vehicle was carrying 21 monkeys, with six initially escaping after the crash.
  • Authorities initially warned the monkeys were aggressive and posed potential health threats, including hepatitis C, herpes and Covid-19.
  • Tulane University, from where the monkeys originated, clarified that the primates belong to another entity and are not infectious.
  • All but one of the escaped monkeys have been “destroyed,” with Tulane sending a team to collect the remaining caged animals.
