Nigel Farage admits Reform only ‘halfway ready’ for power
- Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, admitted his party is only “halfway ready” to govern Britain, despite its recent surge in opinion polls.
- His comments were made during the BBC's 'Reform: Ready to Rule?' documentary, where he discussed the party's preparedness for a potential general election.
- Recent Ipsos polling reveals that only a quarter of Britons believe Reform UK is ready to form the next government, with 58 per cent disagreeing.
- Farage previously vowed to prepare for government, establishing a dedicated department and appointing a head of policy, anticipating an election possibly as early as 2027.
- He acknowledged that Conservative defectors joining Reform UK are those who “lost the argument in their own party,” as the centre-right of British politics unites around Reform.
