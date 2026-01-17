Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform candidate condemned for burqa comments

‘If your skin is different to Trump, you’re nervous’: Sadiq Khan on minority fears in US amid Minneapolis unrest
  • Reform UK’s London mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, has been condemned for suggesting women wearing burqas in public should be subject to stop and search.
  • Ms Cunningham, who will stand in the 2028 election, told the Standard that she would act to ban the religious garment, claiming those hiding their face might do so for “criminal reasons”.
  • Crossbench peer Baroness Shaista Gohir described the remarks as “dangerous” and a “dog whistle” to racists, saying it sends a message to Muslims that they ”do not belong”.
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the comments, emphasising London's diversity and the importance of freedom of religion, while Labour MP Afzal Khan called them a “deliberate and cynical ploy”.
  • A Reform UK spokesperson defended the party's stance, stating that stop-and-search powers are essential for tackling London's law and order issues.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in