Reform UK ‘set to name former top Tory as party’s Treasury spokesman’

'A victory for democracy', says Nigel Farage over the Government's election U-turn
  • Robert Jenrick is reportedly set to be named Reform UK's chancellor-in-waiting, serving as the Treasury spokesman, despite internal opposition.
  • Nigel Farage will unveil Jenrick and other senior appointments at a press conference on Tuesday, aiming to demonstrate Reform's readiness for power.
  • Other key appointments include Zia Yusuf as home affairs spokesman, Nadhim Zahawi for foreign policy, and Richard Tice overseeing business and energy, including abandoning net zero.
  • Jenrick, a former Tory MP, defected to Reform in January, stating the Conservative party had 'betrayed its voters and members'.
  • These appointments are intended to fend off criticism regarding the party's leadership inexperience and secure voters ahead of local council elections in May.
