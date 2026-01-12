Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch Nadhim Zahawi insult reporter after Reform defection

Nadhim Zahawi berates journalist during first Reform press conference after defection
  • Nadhim Zahawi, following his defection from the Conservative Party, held his inaugural press conference for Reform UK.
  • During the event, Mr Zahawi admonished a journalist, labelling his question as 'stupid'.
  • The Telegraph's Associate Political Editor, Tony Diver, had queried Zahawi about Reform UK's decision to platform a vaccine-sceptic cardiologist.
  • The cardiologist in question had made claims suggesting Covid vaccines could be linked to cancer in the King and Princess of Wales.
  • Mr Zahawi, who previously spearheaded the government's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, expressed his disappointment, stating he expected better from the journalist.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in