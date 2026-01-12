Watch Nadhim Zahawi insult reporter after Reform defection
- Nadhim Zahawi, following his defection from the Conservative Party, held his inaugural press conference for Reform UK.
- During the event, Mr Zahawi admonished a journalist, labelling his question as 'stupid'.
- The Telegraph's Associate Political Editor, Tony Diver, had queried Zahawi about Reform UK's decision to platform a vaccine-sceptic cardiologist.
- The cardiologist in question had made claims suggesting Covid vaccines could be linked to cancer in the King and Princess of Wales.
- Mr Zahawi, who previously spearheaded the government's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, expressed his disappointment, stating he expected better from the journalist.