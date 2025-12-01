Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Tory party deputy chair defects to Reform

  • Three former Conservative MPs have defected to the Reform party, a source within Nigel Farage’s party has confirmed.
  • The MPs are Jonathan Gullis, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, formerly Grimsby MP, and Chris Green, the former Bolton West Tory MP.
  • Mr Gullis, a former Conservative Party deputy chairman and education minister, told the BBC he believes the party has “lost touch with the people it was meant to serve”.
  • The defections are the first since Danny Kruger, the sitting MP for East Wiltshire, left the Conservatives for Reform in September.
  • A Reform party source claimed the Conservative Party is “dead” and said that only Reform can defeat Labour in the next election.
