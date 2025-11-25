Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cleverly backs Reeves over misogyny in politics comments: ‘Without a shadow of a doubt’

Rachel Reeves 'right' about misogyny in politics, says Cleverly
  • James Cleverly stated he agrees with Rachel Reeves' observation about the prevalence of misogyny in politics.
  • Ms Reeves, the Chancellor, had told Labour MPs she had not fully recognised the misogyny that still exists in public life.
  • Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Cleverly said women "without a shadow of a doubt, get it a lot worse in politics".
  • He added that the abuse he has received in his career "pales in comparison" to stories from female politicians.
  • The discussion comes ahead of Rachel Reeves' upcoming Budget announcement.
