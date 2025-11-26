Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Badenoch shares clip of Reeves promising not to increase tax

Reeves’ promises not to increase tax highlighted by Badenoch ahead of Budget
  • Rachel Reeves previously vowed that a Labour government would not increase taxes further, according to a resurfaced clip from 4 November 2024.
  • In the footage, Reeves stated on Sky News that the government "doesn't need to increase taxes further".
  • Kemi Badenoch shared the clip, criticising Reeves and warning that breaking this promise would destroy the government's credibility.
  • The Chancellor is expected to announce a raft of tax increases in the Budget on Wednesday, 26 November.
  • These anticipated tax hikes are intended to address an estimated £30 billion deficit in public finances.
