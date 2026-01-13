Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reddit down as users of social media site report major outage

Reddit is down for some users
Reddit is down for some users (Getty Images)
  • Reddit experienced a major worldwide outage on Tuesday afternoon, preventing users from accessing the social network.
  • The problems affected both the website version of Reddit and its native applications.
  • This incident occurred just hours after X, formerly Twitter, also faced a significant technical issue.
  • Reddit acknowledged 'elevated errors' around 5pm UK time and confirmed they were investigating the issue.
  • The company later stated that the issue had been identified and a fix was being implemented.
