Reddit down as users of social media site report major outage
- Reddit experienced a major worldwide outage on Tuesday afternoon, preventing users from accessing the social network.
- The problems affected both the website version of Reddit and its native applications.
- This incident occurred just hours after X, formerly Twitter, also faced a significant technical issue.
- Reddit acknowledged 'elevated errors' around 5pm UK time and confirmed they were investigating the issue.
- The company later stated that the issue had been identified and a fix was being implemented.