Honda recalls some of its most popular cars due to wheel fault

  • Honda has recalled over 400,000 Civic models manufactured between 2016 and 2021 due to a manufacturing error.
  • The defect stems from improperly installed steel lug seat inserts in aluminium accessory wheels, a supplier-related issue.
  • This fault can lead to wheel nuts loosening and detaching whilst driving, posing a risk of drivers losing control and potentially causing a crash or injury.
  • Affected owners will be notified by letter next month and can have their vehicles inspected and any necessary wheel replacements carried out free of charge at Honda dealerships.
  • This recall contributes to a broader trend, with 25.8 million cars recalled this year, including a recent Toyota recall for a rearview camera software error.
