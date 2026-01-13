Travelers face new $45 fee at airport if they don’t have proper ID
- Travelers in the United States face a new $45 fee at airports beginning on Feb. 1 if they don’t have a Real ID or other accepted identification.
- Anyone 18 and older without proper identification will be referred to TSA’s alternative identity verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, and are required to pay the nonrefundable $45 fee to proceed through security.
- The non-refundable $45 charge covers a 10-day travel period, allowing it to be used for both departure and return flights within that timeframe.
- Travelers are advised to prepay the fee online to reduce delays, as the verification process at the airport can take 30 minutes or longer.
- TSA stresses that paying the fee is a last-resort option and does not guarantee entry as travelers may still be denied if their identity cannot be confirmed.