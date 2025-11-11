Premier League star and family safe after home targeted by intruders
- Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling's home in Berkshire was targeted by intruders on Saturday evening.
- The incident occurred around 6:30 PM while Sterling, 30, and his children were present at the property.
- The intruders were disturbed and fled the scene before they could steal any items.
- Sterling's representative confirmed the break-in, stating that he and his loved ones are safe.
- This marks the third time Sterling's homes have been targeted, following incidents in Surrey in 2022 and Cheshire in 2018.