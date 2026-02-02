Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Injured patients can leave Gaza as Rafah crossing reopens

  • Israel has reopened Gaza’s Rafah crossing for limited movement of Palestinians, marking the first time since May 2024 when the Israeli military seized control.
  • The crossing permits 50 injured patients, accompanied by two relatives, to leave at a time; more than 20,000 are people awaiting medical treatment.
  • This limited reopening is part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, led by US president Donald Trump, and constitutes the second stage of the deal.
  • The United Nations and aid organisations, including Save the Children, are calling for unfettered movement for Palestinians and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.
  • Israel recently banned Medicins Sans Frontiers (MSF), accusing the medical aid group of being part of “military infrastructure” that “shields terrorism”, a claim that MSF denies.
