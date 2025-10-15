Crossing closed as Israel says body returned by Hamas does not match any hostages
- The Israeli military stated that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday, as part of the ceasefire deal, was not identified as a hostage.
- Hamas transferred four bodies on Tuesday, following an initial four on Monday, as part of efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire.
- Three of the bodies handed over on Tuesday were identified as Uriel Baruch, Tamir Nimrodi, and Eitan Levi, who were kidnapped during the 7 October attacks.
- Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded Hamas fulfil the ceasefire requirements for returning all deceased hostages, while Hamas claimed they are working on it and accused Israel of violating the deal.
- The US-proposed ceasefire plan called for the return of all hostages, living and dead, but Hamas cited challenges in recovering remains due to extensive destruction in Gaza.