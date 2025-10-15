Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crossing closed as Israel says body returned by Hamas does not match any hostages

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing wait to get cross into the Gaza Strip early on October 15, 2025, after Israel said it would allow the crossing to reopen for humanitarian aid to enter from Egypt into the Palestinian territory
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing wait to get cross into the Gaza Strip early on October 15, 2025, after Israel said it would allow the crossing to reopen for humanitarian aid to enter from Egypt into the Palestinian territory (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Israeli military stated that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday, as part of the ceasefire deal, was not identified as a hostage.
  • Hamas transferred four bodies on Tuesday, following an initial four on Monday, as part of efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire.
  • Three of the bodies handed over on Tuesday were identified as Uriel Baruch, Tamir Nimrodi, and Eitan Levi, who were kidnapped during the 7 October attacks.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded Hamas fulfil the ceasefire requirements for returning all deceased hostages, while Hamas claimed they are working on it and accused Israel of violating the deal.
  • The US-proposed ceasefire plan called for the return of all hostages, living and dead, but Hamas cited challenges in recovering remains due to extensive destruction in Gaza.
