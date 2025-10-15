Trump-Gaza latest: US president warns that Hamas must disarm or ‘we will disarm them – perhaps violently’
Hamas returns four more bodies of deceased hostages after Israel threatens aid cuts
Donald Trump said he has told Hamas to disarm or “we will disarm them” as the militant group handed four more bodies of deceased hostages to Israel on Tuesday night.
Trump said he passed on the message to Hamas through intermediaries, saying: “I spoke to Hamas, and I said, you're going to disarm, right? Yes, sir, we're going to disarm. That's what they told me”.
"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said, adding Hamas "took out two very evil gangs" in Gaza and "killed a number of them".
Trump’s warning came as re-emergent Hamas fighters demonstrated they were reasserting control in Gaza by deploying hundreds of security forces in the streets and executing several people they accused of collaborating with Israel.
With four more bodies returned on Tuesday night, Hamas has now handed over eight coffins of dead hostages, leaving at least 19 presumed dead and one unaccounted for still in the Gaza Strip.
The bodies were returned after Israel announced it would cut in half the number of humanitarian aid going into Gaza to pressure Hamas as Israel accused the militant group of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Fears for fragile Gaza ceasefire after seven Palestinians killed and aid cut off
There are fears the fragile Gaza ceasefire could collapse after reports of Palestinians killed the day after Donald Trump announced peace.
Palestinian Civil Defence said on Tuesday seven people had been killed by Israeli forces in two separate incidents, in eastern Gaza and to the east of Khan Younis, in the south.
Israel has also announced it will keep the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed and restrict aid until Hamas returns the bodies of deceased hostages. It told the UN it would halve the amount of aid to 300 aid trucks from Wednesday.
Four more dead hostages and captives were handed over by Hamas late Tuesday evening, with 20 remaining in Gaza. The bodies were transferred to the Red Cross who passed them on to the Israeli military.
Turkish aid ship sets sail with food and baby formula for Gaza
A Turkish aid vessel carrying 900 tonnes of food and baby formula has departed from the port of Mersin bound for Gaza, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state-run Anadolu Agency.
The ship, named “The Goodness,” is part of a humanitarian initiative organised by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in coordination with 17 non-governmental organisations and Egypt’s Red Crescent.
The effort comes as Ankara plays an increasingly active role in supporting and mediating the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.
Turkey has long expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and previously backed several Gaza Freedom Flotillas, including the 2010 Mavi Marmara mission that ended in tragedy when Israeli commandos raided the ship, killing 10 Turkish activists.
Unlike those flotilla missions that sought to break Israel’s blockade by sailing directly to Gaza, The Goodness will offload its cargo at Egypt’s El Arish port before the aid is transported into the besieged enclave by land.
In pictures: Israel receives four bodies of deceased hostages
Hamas returned four more bodies of deceased hostages to Israel on Tuesday night.
The bodies were transported in Red Cross vehicles.
Those coffins, escorted by Israeli forces, crossed the border into Israel shortly before midnight (2100 GMT) and were taken for forensic identification.
Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing, cancels planned measures against Hamas
Israel decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allowing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after the return of the bodies of four hostages, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday.
Israel cancelled planned measures against Hamas that included halving the number of aid trucks entering the enclave, it said.
Israel to halve aid into Gaza over slow return of dead hostages
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came under renewed strain on Tuesday after Israel announced it would cut in half the number of aid trucks permitted to enter Gaza.
The move followed Israeli concerns that Hamas was delaying the return of the remains of dead hostages beyond the timeline agreed in the truce.
According to the United Nations’ humanitarian office, Israel’s military liaison body, COGAT, notified them that only 300 aid trucks would be allowed into the war-ravaged enclave each day, down from the 600 stipulated under the ceasefire terms.
US officials were also informed of the decision, three American sources told the Associated Press.
Israel’s government has not yet commented publicly on the reduction, but Hamas appeared to respond to the mounting pressure.
Trump: Hamas must disarm or we will disarm them
Donald Trump has said he wants the deceased hostages in Gaza to be released and warned Hamas that if they “don’t disarm, we will disarm them”.
The US president was speaking during a meeting in the White House with Argentinian president Javier Milei.
"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them,” he said.
Trump said he communicated this to Hamas and they had agreed to disarm, as his 20-point peace proposal stated.
"I spoke to Hamas, and I said, you're going to disarm, right? Yes, sir, we're going to disarm. That's what they told me," Trump said, later clarifying that he passed the message through intermediaries.
The comments came as the Red Cross is believed to be at a meeting point where Hamas is set to return the bodies of four more hostages, meaning there would be 20 bodies remaining in Gaza.
Israel receives remains of 4 more deceased hostages
Hamas released four more bodies of hostages, Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday night, after the Israeli military ramped up pressure on the fragile ceasefire.
Netanyahu’s office confirmed late Tuesday that authorities received four deceased hostages that the Red Cross handed over to Israeli military authorities inside Gaza.
The bodies will be taken to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine where they will be identified and the families notified.
This latest transfer of remains comes a day after Israel received the bodies of four other dead hostages.
An Israeli military agency said it would slash aid deliveries to Gaza by half over concerns that the militant group was handing over remains more slowly than agreed.
In focus | What we know about ‘phase two’ of Trump’s ceasefire deal
“A new and beautiful day is rising and now the rebuilding begins,” Donald Trump told world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, heralding the success of the first phase of his peace agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the war.
If the “first phase” sought to address the key demands of both sides – namely a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of the hostages to Israel – the second would focus on rebuilding the enclave in a way that guarantees lasting peace and security.
Trump acknowledged on Monday that the path to peace will be winding. The phases of the deal are “all a little bit mixed in with each other”, he said, assuring later that elements can still be taken “out of order in a positive way”.
Our foreign affairs reporter James Clark Reynolds writes:
Trump declares Phase Two of ceasefire has begun - with no further detail
Donald Trump has announced the beginning of phase two of a Gaza deal, amid a darkening outlook for the ceasefire agreement as Israel delays aid and Hamas tightened its grip on the enclave.
“ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED,” the US president wrote on Truth Social.
“A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED!
“Phase Two begins right NOW!!!”
Hostage families thank Trump for 'determination'
On Tuesday evening, a group of family members of the hostages gave statements at Ichilov Hospital.
Lishay Miran-Lavi, the wife of captivity survivor Omri Miran, thanked the Trump administration for their “determination” in bringing the hostages home.
“I am so thankful to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for being available for us, for opening up the White House to us at any time, even when no one else spoke to us,” she said.
“Your determination has brought us this wonderful moment.”
Speaking of Mr Miran, she said there were points where he “thought it was going to be over” and “thought the end was near”.
“In recent weeks, the fighting was right above his head in Gaza,” she added.
Viki Cohen, the mother of survivor Nimrod Cohen, said Monday was one of the “most emotional days of my life”.
She said: “The anticipation, the anxiety, the uncertainty, it all became distilled in one single moment, a moment of great excitement.
“I cannot describe how moved I was in those moments when I was united with Nimrod. We did not say a single word. We just hugged each other and we just let the tears flow.”
She also thanked the Trump administration, who she said did “everything to make Nimrod come back to me”.
