Why the high levels of radon gas found in UK prisons are so dangerous
- Unsafe levels of cancer-causing radon gas have been detected in 16 UK prisons, with another 33 sites currently under investigation by the Ministry of Justice.
- HMP Dartmoor was closed in 2024 due to radon levels up to 10 times the recommended limit, leading to a group legal action by former staff and prisoners seeking compensation.
- HMP Exeter recorded seasonally adjusted radon levels of 2,750 bq/m³ in 2020, over nine times the legal limit for workplaces, with specialists recommending suspension of activities in affected areas.
- Around 20-25 current prisoners from HMP Exeter and a similar number from HMP Lindholme have contacted a law firm regarding potential radon exposure, reporting symptoms like wheezing and fatigue.
- The Prison Service states it actively mitigates radon risks in line with health and safety regulations, while the Prison Officers Association is working with HMPPS to ensure monitoring and appropriate controls are in place.
