Quentin Griffiths – co-founder of Asos – dies after falling from balcony in Thailand
- Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of online fashion retailer Asos, has died in Thailand at the age of 58.
- He was found dead on 9 February 2026, after reportedly falling from the 17th floor of his condominium in Pattaya.
- Thai police were alerted to the incident on Monday night and located him beneath the balcony of his residence.
- Investigators noted that the apartment was locked from the inside with no signs of a break-in, and an initial autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play.
- The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing, with a full post-mortem examination yet to be completed.
