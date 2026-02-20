Asos co-founder dies after falling from 17th floor balcony in Thailand
Quentin Griffiths found dead at Pattaya condominium as police investigate circumstances
Quentin Griffiths, a co-founder of online fashion retailer Asos, has died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Thailand, police said. He was 58.
Thai police said Griffiths, a British passport holder, fell from the 17th floor of his apartment building in the eastern seaside town of Pattaya on 9 February 2026.
Officers were alerted on Monday night after reports that a man had fallen from an 18-storey condominium and was discovered dead on the ground.
Police and paramedics located him beneath the balcony of his residence. An investigator told the BBC and The Sun that he had been alone in the apartment, which was locked from the inside, with no signs of a break-in. An autopsy did not reveal evidence of foul play.
The exact cause of death will be determined following a full post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing.
A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Sun: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”
