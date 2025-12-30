Zelensky says Putin boast about nuclear-capable missiles is ‘complete fabrication’
- Russia announced the deployment of nuclear-capable intermediate-range Oreshnik missiles in Belarus, a move perceived as escalating tensions.
- This development occurred a day after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack on Vladimir Putin's residence, a claim Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed as a "complete fabrication" designed to undermine peace talks.
- Russia threatened retribution for the alleged drone attack, which its foreign minister labelled "state terrorism", though the Kremlin has not provided evidence for the incident.
- Despite the heightened tensions, peace talks are reportedly gaining momentum, with Ukraine's President Zelensky expressing readiness to meet Putin in any format.
- Separately, new data indicates Russia's military losses are at a record high, while Russia continues to attack Ukraine's civilian port infrastructure and controversially reopened a theatre in Mariupol destroyed by its own forces.