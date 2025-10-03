Russia ‘targets UK military satellites’ as space tensions rise
Russian forces are regularly attempting to jam UK militarysatellites, with such efforts occurring "weekly", according to Major General Paul Tedman, head of UK Space Command.
Maj Gen Tedman said that Russia also closely monitors the UK's space assets, though the UK's approximately six dedicated military satellites are equipped with counter-jamming technology.
In response to growing international tensions, the UK and the US conducted their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in September, involving a US satellite inspecting a UK satellite to ensure its functionality.
This joint operation was part of Operation Olympic Defender, a framework aimed at improving allied satellite defence and resilience, which Maj Gen Tedman hailed as a major step forward in cooperation.
The escalation in space coincides with rising tensions with Russia, following a US President's call for Nato allies to shoot down intruding Russian aircraft and Moscow's recent "provocative" violations of Nato airspace.
