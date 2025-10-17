Experts advocate annual prostate screenings for men with BRCA mutations
- Leading scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) are advocating for annual prostate cancer screening for men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations.
- Research indicates that BRCA gene mutations significantly increase the risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer at a younger age.
- The Impact study found men with BRCA1 mutations were over three times more likely to have aggressive prostate cancers, while BRCA2 carriers had more than double the risk compared to non-carriers.
- Currently, there is no national prostate cancer screening programme in the UK due to concerns about the reliability of the PSA test, which can lead to unnecessary interventions.
- Experts are urging regulatory bodies to update guidance to include annual PSA testing for all men aged 40 and over with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations to improve early detection.