Concern after private jet slides off airport runway
- A private jet skidded off the runway at Biggin Hill airport in Bromley, London, on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, before it could depart for Geneva, Switzerland.
- The aircraft, registered D-ISCV, reached speeds of up to 126mph (110 knots) on the runway before veering onto the adjacent grassy banks.
- No one was injured in the incident, and the Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) has been informed and has launched an investigation.
- Flight activity at Biggin Hill airport was temporarily halted following the runway excursion, with aircraft recovery expected to be completed on the same day.
- The incident occurred amid widespread travel disruption across the UK and Europe due to snowy and icy weather conditions, affecting flights, trains, and roads.