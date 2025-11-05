Police release footage of wrongly released sex offender as manhunt continues
- Police have released previous arrest footage of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif as the manhunt for the escaped prisoner continues.
- The 24-year-old Algerian national was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth last week.
- Cherif is a registered sex offender, convicted in November 2024 of indecent exposure, receiving an 18-month community order and a five-year placement on the sex offenders' register.
- He is also known as Ibrahim and is believed to have links to Tower Hamlets and frequently visits the Westminster area.
- The public is advised not to approach Cherif but to call 999 immediately if seen, or 101 with any other information regarding his movements.