Video: Manhunt for Algerian sex offender freed from Wandsworth jail by mistake

Police have released previous arrest footage of escaped prisoner Brahim Kaddour-Cherif as the manhunt for him continues.

An urgent police investigation is underway to find 24-year-old Algerian national Cherif who was released by mistake from HMP Wandsworth last week.

The registered sex offender is also known to use other variations of his name, including Ibrahim and is believed to have links to Tower Hamlets and is also known to frequent the Westminster area.

Cherif was convicted in November 2024 of indecent exposure relating to an incident in March that year. He was sentenced to an 18 month community order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Anyone who sees Cherif is asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone who has other information about his movements should call 101.