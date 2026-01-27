Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Kate helps make ‘box of wishes’ with five-year-old girl

Kate met youngsters at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of three engagements in the north of England on Tuesday chosen to highlight “the healing power of creativity, community and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation and poor mental health”.
(AP)
  • The Princess of Wales visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service in Bradford, marking the first of three engagements in the north of England.
  • The visits were chosen to highlight the healing power of creativity, community, and nature for individuals who have experienced trauma, isolation, and poor mental health.
  • During her time at the centre, Kate engaged with a five-year-old girl, showing her how to listen to the ”ocean” through a seashell and discussing the girl's ”box of wishes” and “potion” for bad dreams.
  • She also met a 12-year-old boy who explained how playing the drums helps him express difficult feelings during his therapy sessions.
  • The Princess of Wales is a patron of Family Action, a national charity that supports children aged four to 18 and their families in recovering from trauma, adversity, abuse, and traumatic bereavement.
