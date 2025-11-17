Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William and Kate to make Royal Variety Performance return

  • The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday evening.
  • This will be their sixth attendance at the annual event and the Princess's first since her recovery from cancer.
  • The star-studded line-up includes a performance by the cast of Paddington The Musical, pop star Jessie J, Grammy winner Laufey, the band Madness, and actor Sir Stephen Fry.
  • Comedian Jason Manford will host the show, which also features a performance from the Live Aid musical and a medley celebrating the 40th anniversary of Les Misérables.
  • The event serves as the annual fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports entertainment industry professionals and launched a dedicated mental health initiative in 2024.
