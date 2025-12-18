Prince William and Kate reveal new family photo for 2025 Christmas card
- The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled their new family photograph for this year's Christmas card.
- The image features William and Kate alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
- The family is shown sitting on the grass amidst spring daffodils, with Charlotte resting on William's shoulder and Louis between his legs.
- The photograph was taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk during April.
- Kensington Palace shared the picture on social media, wishing everyone a "very Happy Christmas".