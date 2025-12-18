Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William and Kate reveal new family photo for 2025 Christmas card

William and Kate alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
William and Kate alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Kensington Palace)
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled their new family photograph for this year's Christmas card.
  • The image features William and Kate alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
  • The family is shown sitting on the grass amidst spring daffodils, with Charlotte resting on William's shoulder and Louis between his legs.
  • The photograph was taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk during April.
  • Kensington Palace shared the picture on social media, wishing everyone a "very Happy Christmas".
