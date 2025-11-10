Prince William opens up on honest conversations he and Kate had after cancer diagnosis
- Prince William discussed the "difficult questions" his children asked following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.
- He revealed to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck that he and Kate have been "completely honest" with George, Charlotte and Louis.
- The Prince of Wales stated that how families deal with difficult times and challenges "makes all the difference".
- The conversation addressed the children's reactions to both their mother's and grandfather's health battles.
- William also spoke about aspects of royal family life, including who does the most school runs and why Prince George does not yet have a mobile phone.